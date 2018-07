#JOURNALISM: Another Day, Another Case Study on Media Bias. “Huh? Why the headline focus on the NRA, then? The headline could have just as easily read ‘NAACP and some other nonprofits’ or ‘Planned Parenthood and some other nonprofits.’ There’s no justification given in the article for the focus on the NRA in particular when we’re talking about a rule that affects literally every 501(c)(4).”

We all know why.