July 19, 2018

RAND PAUL BRINGS THE SMACK: “John Brennan started out his adulthood by voting for the communist party presidential candidate. He is now ending his career by showing himself to be the most biased, bigoted, over the top, hyperbolic, and unhinged Director of the CIA we have ever had.”

And he’s right. Brennan, Comey and Clapper — not to mention Strzok and a host of lower-level folks — demonstrate that our institutions suffer from advanced rot. Mean Girls wasn’t supposed to be a reality show about federal bureaucrats.

Related: James Comey Meddles In 2018 Election.