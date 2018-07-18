July 18, 2018

IS THERE ANYTHING SOCIALISTS CAN’T SCREW UP? Crab meat from Venezuela not safe, FDA and CDC warn.

As of July 12, there have been 12 cases in multiple states of Vibrio parahaemolyticus, which is a bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illness in humans. It’s also being linked to the imported crabmeat. Symptoms of Vibrio parahaemolyticus include diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, nausea, fever, and stomach pain. It is only crab meat imported from Venezuela that is being implicated, so the FDA is advising restaurants and retailers to not serve crustaceans tracing back to the country.

Another reason sanctions on Venezuela are redundant: What little the socialists can bring to market, few people should be willing to buy.