July 15, 2018

THIS JUST GETS BETTER: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Democratic Primary Opponent Will Remain on the Ballot Because of Some Bullshit. “Crowley received the endorsement of the Working Families Party, a group of labor unions and activists that has also backed New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s primary challenger, Cynthia Nixon. But after Ocasio-Cortez’s primary win, Bill Lipton, the state director of the Working Families Party, reached out to Crowley’s team and asked that he vacate the line. Crowley, however, declined. This means he’ll remain on the ballot, which is certainly a curious decision to make!” Well, she’s been dissing him in public, so it’s not that curious.