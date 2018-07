LIZ SHELD’S MORNING BRIEF: Trump Meets with Putin and Much, Much More. “Today, the president is in Helsinki, Finland, to meet with RUSSIAN President Putin and everyone is freaking out. The meeting comes on the heels of a conveniently-timed announcement that the Mueller investigation has indicted a posse of RUSSIAN operators for meddling in U.S. elections. Really, how about that timing? Right before Trump meets with Putin. It’s just so wild.”