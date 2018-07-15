July 15, 2018

NOT YOUR GRANDFATHER’S CALIFORNIA DEMOCRATIC PARTY: As a result of California’s “jungle primary” system, the two candidates for U.S. Senator on the November ballot—Dianne Feinstein and Kevin de León—are both Democrats. The L.A. Times reports that last night, the Democratic Party’s Executive Committee voted to endorse De León over long-time incumbent Feinstein. The vote was a smack down for Feinstein—65% for De León, 7% for Feinstein and 28% for no endorsement.

Democratic activists are no mood for Feinstein’s reputation for pragmatism (and many have said so). They want a real leftist like the 51-year-old De León. And (surprise!) they want someone younger than the 85-year-old Feinstein.

So far at least, California voters have a different view. The latest poll (June 29) shows Feinstein ahead of De León 46% to 24%.