July 16, 2018

WELL, I DON’T THINK I EVER POSTED A VIDEO WHERE PEOPLE DIDN’T MAKE FUN OF MY HAIR: Women Making Science Videos on YouTube Face Hostile Comments.

Two points: (1) Never read the comments; (2) They were just jealous bald guys.

But the headline exaggerates the downsides: “There were some positives for women as well. Female on-camera hosts elicited more comments, likes and subscribers per view than the other categories. They even received a slightly higher percentage of positive comments compared to male hosts.”