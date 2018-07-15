July 15, 2018

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Gender Follies at the University of Minnesota.

Using the wrong pronoun could turn into a firing offense at the University of Minnesota.

The U is considering a new “gender identity” policy that would assure transgender men and women, as well as others, the right to use whatever pronoun they wish on campus — whether it’s he, she, “ze” or something else.

And everyone from professors to classmates would be expected to call them by the right words or risk potential disciplinary action, up to firing or expulsion.