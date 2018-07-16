July 16, 2018

THE AMOUNT OF INSTITUTIONAL DAMAGE BEING DONE TO THE FBI BY ITS HILLARY/OBAMA CAPTURE IS ENORMOUS AND NOT YET FULLY APPRECIATED: Michael Goodwin: Peter Strzok’s arrogance is the product of a corrupt FBI.

Watching FBI agent Peter Strzok battle with Congress, my initial reaction was pure anger. His repeated, arrogant insistence that he had done nothing wrong despite tons of evidence to the contrary convinced me he deserved immediate firing — if not the firing squad.

Gradually, though, anger gave way to amazement as Strzok grew increasingly combative and condescending. Given his predicament, the sneering and smirking were stupid, and yet he persisted.

Who is this jerk, I wondered, and how in the hell did he get to be a big shot at the FBI? And why are taxpayers still paying for the privilege of his malignant presence on the FBI payroll?

My answers can be summarized in four names: James Comey, Jeff Sessions, Rod Rosenstein and Christopher Wray. They are chief culprits in the death of public trust in the Department of Justice.

The cause of death was murder, and it was an inside job.