July 14, 2018

FORMER HILLARY AIDE BRIAN FALLON PROPOSES ENEMIES LIST OF SELLOUT PROGRESSIVES TO BAN FROM ‘FUTURE DEMOCRATIC ADMINISTRATIONS.’

A list – likely written in ink that is colored black. But perhaps those currently out of fashion “Progressive” apostates on such a list could at least still get their ideas across by employing heretofore unknown others. A person employed in such an endeavor might be called “the front,” to coin a phrase.

As Charles Cooke quips, Fallon has “probably never heard of McCarthy. McCarthy was from Wisconsin.”