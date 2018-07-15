July 15, 2018

WE HAVE A TERRIBLE POLITICAL CLASS, AND MUCH OF IT IS MADE UP OF WEIRD, AWFUL PEOPLE:

The creepiest witness to ever grace a Congressional hearing, minced in his seat and evaded questions for hours on end Thursday. His name? Peter Strzok (pronounced “Struck” for the Democrats on the committee who kept mispronouncing it). The general impression from his testimony? What a complete weirdo. It is astonishing that someone so strange, supercilious and seemingly evil reached so high a position in law enforcement.