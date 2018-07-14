July 14, 2018

QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED:

● Shot: “why protest against Trump but not Obama? It’s the question none of the leaders of today’s London protest against Trump can answer.”

—Brendan O’Neill, editor of Spiked, yesterday.

● Chaser:

Comedienne-turned-peace-activist Janeane Garofalo offered a stunning admission on Sunday, explaining that she and her fellow anti-war protesters didn’t stage huge demonstrations when President Clinton launched attacks on Iraq, Bosnia, Afghanistan and the Sudan because “it wasn’t very hip” to protest the former president.

—Newsmax, February 23, 2003.