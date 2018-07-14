July 14, 2018
QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED:
● Shot: “why protest against Trump but not Obama? It’s the question none of the leaders of today’s London protest against Trump can answer.”
—Brendan O’Neill, editor of Spiked, yesterday.
● Chaser:
Comedienne-turned-peace-activist Janeane Garofalo offered a stunning admission on Sunday, explaining that she and her fellow anti-war protesters didn’t stage huge demonstrations when President Clinton launched attacks on Iraq, Bosnia, Afghanistan and the Sudan because “it wasn’t very hip” to protest the former president.