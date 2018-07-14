July 14, 2018

YALE LAW FAILS THE KAVANAUGH TEST: Conor Friedersdorf is right that neither the law school’s official fawning press release nor the literally hysterical response from left-wing law school affiliates puts the law school in a particularly good light. But law school officials, at least, really had no choice; the school put out an equally fawning press release the last time a Yale alum was nominated to the Supreme Court, Sonia Sotomayor. The school would have faced credible charges of partisan discrimination if it had been less effusive about Kavanaugh.