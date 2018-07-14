«
»

July 14, 2018

YALE LAW FAILS THE KAVANAUGH TEST: Conor Friedersdorf is right that neither the law school’s official fawning press release nor the literally hysterical response from left-wing law school affiliates puts the law school in a particularly good light. But law school officials, at least, really had no choice; the school put out an equally fawning press release the last time a Yale alum was nominated to the Supreme Court, Sonia Sotomayor. The school would have faced credible charges of partisan discrimination if it had been less effusive about Kavanaugh.

Posted by David Bernstein at 10:05 am