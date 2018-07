EVEN HIS QUOTATIONS ARE DISINFORMATION: 24,000 RETWEETS AND COUNTING: John Brennan uses bogus Abe Lincoln quote to bash Congress over Peter Strzok hearing. I knew we had the worst political class in our history, but the over-the-top quantity of falsehoods, self-pity, and sanctimony coming from our ruling class via Twitter makes it absurdly obvious. These people shouldn’t be trusted to run a shoe store.