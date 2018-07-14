July 14, 2018

SO IN THE COMMENTS TO MY REVIEW OF STEVE STIRLING’S NEW BOOK, BLACK CHAMBER, someone expressed surprise that I have time to read fiction. Actually, pretty much every night except when I’m crushing on a deadline I stop work at about 9:30 or 10 and read a book until bedtime. When I don’t do that, I find that after a while my productivity actually drops. At present, I’m rereading Larry Correia’s Monster Hunter International books — I’m actually on #5, which I hadn’t read before — and thinking that what we really need is a Laundry Files / Harry Dresden / Monster Hunter crossover. I imagine Charlie Stross’s Bob would be trying unhappily to work within the bureaucracy, while Dresden and the Earl Harbinger . . . would not.