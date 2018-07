WELL, OF COURSE HE ATE PALEO, I MEAN . . . 5,300-year-old iceman’s last meal was remarkably high in fat. ” The high proportion of fat came from wild meat from ibex and red deer, cereals from einkorn and traces of toxic bracken, according to Frank Maixner of the Eurac Research Institute for Mummy Studies in Bolzano, Italty. Bracken is a genus of large ferns.”