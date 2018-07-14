July 14, 2018

TWO GRAY LADIES IN ONE!

● Shot: The Quiet Death of Racial Progress. How can we stop backsliding toward inequality?

—Headline and subhead on new column by David Brooks in the New York Times.

● Chaser: Does the word “Caucasity” — used in the NYT today — express the idea of whiteness as a problem?

—Headline, Ann Althouse, January 31st.

● Hangover: ‘Pinch’ Sulzberger, then publisher of the New York Times, told a crowd at the Metropolitan Museum in 1994 that “alienating older white male readers means ‘we’re doing something right.’”

—New York magazine, November, 1991.