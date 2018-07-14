July 14, 2018
TWO GRAY LADIES IN ONE!
● Shot: The Quiet Death of Racial Progress. How can we stop backsliding toward inequality?
—Headline and subhead on new column by David Brooks in the New York Times.
● Chaser: Does the word “Caucasity” — used in the NYT today — express the idea of whiteness as a problem?
—Headline, Ann Althouse, January 31st.
● Hangover: ‘Pinch’ Sulzberger, then publisher of the New York Times, told a crowd at the Metropolitan Museum in 1994 that “alienating older white male readers means ‘we’re doing something right.’”
—New York magazine, November, 1991.