July 13, 2018
SCARLETT JOHANSSON DROPS OUT OF TRANS FILM FOLLOWING BACKLASH.
Kyle Smith correctly notes that “People don’t realize how incredibly hard it is to get a movie made. Getting a big star on board means everything. The backlash means probably no star will touch this project, which will likely doom it,” adding, “That’s a win?”
Perhaps this week’s craziness at Business Insider might be enough to get it into production. (I have no idea what the quantity of working trans actors in Hollywood is.) But without a star on the poster, it will be seen by far fewer people. That’s not an own goal, also.