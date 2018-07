NEW RUSSIA INDICTMENTS, BUT NOT A LOT OF HELP FOR THE NARRATIVE:

Deputy AG Rosenstein: "There is no allegation in this indictment that any American citizen committed a crime. There is no allegation that the conspiracy changed the vote count or affected any election result." https://t.co/aoH3azcMZ8 pic.twitter.com/pvPnMi06GS

— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) July 13, 2018