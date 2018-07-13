July 13, 2018

FAIL, BRITANNIA: Teenage girl brutally raped and abused by SEVENTY men – and most are still walking the streets.

Kate Elysia, who was 18 when she was first raped, says she believed she was an inhuman “sex thing” after being repeatedly attacked.

A victim of grooming gangs, she says she was trafficked “all over England” and given to many men – sometimes up to 10 in one night.

“They degraded me to the point where I’d become this sex thing, this thing that wasn’t human, but just an object,” she says in a harrowing new book, titled No Way Out.

“To the point where I believed that’s what I was.”

Eventually, the horrific sexual abuse seemed like “normal life” to Kate.

She ended up addicted to drugs and suffering from severe Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.