HOPE AND CHANGE: Political shift: Nation wants ‘to move away from’ Obama policies.

The latest McLaughlin & Associates poll suggests that Trump has support for distancing himself and policies from Obama.

As recently as January, the country was split on pulling away from or continuing with Obama’s policies.

Now, however, the gap has widened. Some 47 percent want to “move away from the policies of President Obama.” And 41 percent want to continue those policies.