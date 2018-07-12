July 12, 2018

PROMINENT DEMOCRAT STORMY DANIELS ARRESTED FOR LEWD CONTACT.

More here: “Franklin County Municipal Court documents show Daniels was arrested by Columbus police and is scheduled for arraignment Friday morning. She’s charged with charged with three counts of ‘Illegally Operating Sexually Oriented Business – Employee Knowingly Touch Any Patron.’ Avenatti tweeted that Daniels will plead not guilty. . . . The report says that when the officers approached the stage, Daniels held the face of the female officer between her breasts. It also says she did the same to a male officer. The report adds that Daniels fondled the buttocks and breasts of another officer.”

Well, she’s a prominent Democrat, so . . .