July 12, 2018

BLUE ON BLUE: New Democrat Superstar Has Already Given Her Party Reason To Beware.

Democrats finally received an infusion of fresh blood when the young and telegenic Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shocked the nation with her monumental upset win on June 26, in the Democratic primary for New York’s 14th congressional district.

But there was a catch: she won by defeating ten-term incumbent Rep. Joseph Crowley, the number four Democrat in the House.

Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, has already backed another leftist insurgent targeting a member of the party establishment.

She has endorsed congressional candidate Cori Bush, running against nine-term Democrat Rep. Lacy Clay in Missouri’s August 7 primary. Both Ocasio-Cortez and Bush are backed by the progressive PAC Justice Democrats.

Now, Democrats may be showing a whiff of panic.