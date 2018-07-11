July 11, 2018

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The Strange Career of “White Privilege.” “Rich whites invent minority pedigrees to gain advantage while they condemn poor and working-class rural whites as racist.”

Related: Remi Adekoya: The Fear of White Power. “In this way, the entire onus of responsibility for keeping diverse countries like Britain and America as unprejudiced as possible is placed squarely on the shoulders of the white majority. My sole role as a black person is to offer moral judgments on how well (or rather how badly) white people are getting on with this. Because I am a member of a ‘marginalized group,’ my personal responsibility in facilitating a prejudice-free Britain is just about nil. See the comfortable moral high ground I’ve placed myself in? Of course, if I were a random white citizen I could not imagine finding this moral equation fair at all, but then why would any emancipated black mind care about the subjective feelings of white people who have so much power?”