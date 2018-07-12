July 12, 2018

HOW THINGS WORK: “I’m hoarding my remaining pain pills for really bad nights or weather fronts, and I don’t want to take them on days I’m planning on going to the range, so it looks like I’ll just be gutting out some pain this week. Even if I weren’t shooting, I’d need to be parsimonious with them because all the drug-seeking yahoos who can’t hold their dope are making it hard for people in legit pain to find relief. (“I don’t have ‘overactive nerves’, Doc, I have a fractured clavicle. Are broken bones common drug-seeking behavior?“)”