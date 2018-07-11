July 11, 2018

FRUITS OF TRUMP’S DIPLOMACY: OPEC’s oil output jumps in June as Saudi Arabia opens the taps to tame crude prices. Part of our alliance with the Saudis against Putin’s client Iran.

Neither of these developments seems like something a Putin puppet would promote.

UPDATE: “Germany is a captive of Russia.” What if Merkel was the Putin-puppet all along? Which is more likely in light of personal history? But suggesting that, of course, would be crazed conspiracy theory.