July 10, 2018

FROM JOSH BLACKMAN, A HUGE RIGHT-TO-ARMS VICTORY: DOJ, Second Amendment Foundation Reach Settlement In Defense Distributed Lawsuit. “Under terms of the settlement, the government has agreed to waive its prior restraint against the plaintiffs, allowing them to freely publish the 3-D files and other information at issue. The government has also agreed to pay a significant portion of the plaintiffs’ attorney’s fees, and to return $10,000 in State Department registration dues paid by Defense Distributed as a result of the prior restraint. Significantly, the government expressly acknowledges that non-automatic firearms up to .50-caliber – including modern semi-auto sporting rifles such as the popular AR-15 and similar firearms – are not inherently military.”

UPDATE: More here.

Plus, this all started at a 2014 Tennessee Law Review symposium on the Second Amendment. (Bumped).