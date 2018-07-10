July 10, 2018

NOW THAT’S REAL SOCIALISM: Nicaragua’s Ortega rules out elections as violence continues.

“We have a minimum of 14 dead, but it could be more,” Nunez said.

“That includes at least one anti-riot officer, one paramilitary member and two police officers.”

The violence came less than a day after President Daniel Ortega rejected calls for early elections.

Heavily armed groups of individuals in black-hooded civilian clothes demolished the opposition barricades in Diriamba and Jinotepe areas alongside police, according to videos filmed by residents, who posted them on social media.

Mechanical equipment dismantled the barricades, opening up access to more than 350 cargo trucks stranded on the highway in Jinotepe for more than a month.

The government has not commented on the violence, but police blamed “terrorists with firearms” for the deaths of two officers.