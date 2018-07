THE ART OF THE DEAL: Kim Jong Un Will Get ‘Rocket Man’ CD Later, Plus Surprise ‘Little Gift.’ North Korea did not take kindly to the content of Pompeo’s visit, which covered what the U.S. definition of denuclearization is and what would be needed for sanctions relief.

There’s been plenty of handwringing over what a mess the North Korean negotiations are, but anyone who thought this would go smoothly was either a fool or setting up a false expectations trap for Pompeo and Trump.