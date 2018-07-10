July 10, 2018

WOMEN’S MARCH MOCKED FOR PRE-WRITTEN PRESS RELEASE OPPOSING SUPREME COURT NOMINEE ‘XX:’

While the statement also spelled the judge’s name as “Cavenaugh,” the obviously pre-written placeholder characters “XX” caused much mirth on social media.

Journalist Salena Zito of the Washington Examiner “agreed” that “XX is the worst,” prompting an “explanation” from Twitter user “GallSueJoe” that “maybe they thought it was gonna be the woman, Amy Barrett.”