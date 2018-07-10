July 10, 2018

ER, NO, WASHINGTON POST, IT’S NOT THAT RUSSIA’S ‘NOT USED’ TO ETHNIC DIVERSITY:

But if many of today’s Russians have little contact with ethnic minorities . . . it’s partially because previous Soviet leaders put a lot of effort into arranging that! The involuntary resettlement of ethnic minorities in the early decades of the Soviet Union is a collection of horror stories, as the new Communist masters in Moscow forced entire populations from their homes with no warning and shoved them halfway across a continent, often wiping away all traces of the preceding culture.