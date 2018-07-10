July 10, 2018

PAUL HSIEH: Doctors Need To Shut Up More. “I’m going to put on my Grumpy Old Man hat (some would ask if I ever take it off) and say that doctors need to shut up more about things outside their field of expertise. . . . For example, I can understand the American Medical Association speaking out on, say, the opioid crisis or vaccination policy. But I get annoyed when they start taking positions on climate change or immigration, even if I might agree with them on some of their specifics.”