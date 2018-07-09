July 9, 2018

‘SOCIAL-JUSTICE’ MOB SHUTS DOWN CRITICALLY-ACCLAIMED PLAY IN MONTREAL:

Betty Bonifassi has spent 18 years researching, reworking and performing slave songs. In “SLĀV,” the hit new play on the same topic, she is the lead singer—or was. The Montreal International Jazz Festival canceled “SLĀV” on Wednesday: “We would like to apologize to those who were hurt.” Why the pain? Because Ms. Bonifassi and director Robert Lepage are white. Two of the seven cast members were black, but they won’t be performing either.

“SLĀV” sold out its first five shows and was booked for 11 more at Montreal’s Théâtre du Nouveau Monde. It also received glowing reviews in the Quebecois press….

Some 100 people showed up to protest the play before one of its performances. They complained that Ms. Bonifassi was “not allowing us to tell our own stories” and “profiting from our pain.” One speaker called the show “a blatant act of neocolonialism.” An American singer, Moses Sumney, canceled a performance at the Jazz Festival, calling “SLĀV”—which he didn’t trouble himself to see—“hegemonic, appropriative, and neo-imperialistic” in a letter to the festival’s organizers.