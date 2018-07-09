July 9, 2018

PERVERSE INCENTIVE: Australian law makes sexual consent explicitly verbal.

If you want to have sex you now have to ask for it loud and clear and get a verbal “yes” back under new reforms announced by the New South Wales government in Australia. NSW is a state on the west coast of Australia and Sydney is its capital.

Sexual consent is at the core of the state’s first strategy against sexual assault released on Friday, which will focus on raising awareness about consent, as well as protecting victims and preventing sexual harassment in workplaces and universities.

Under the package, a new $1 million advertising campaign will teach people how to “obtain a clear yes.” Young adults, in particular, will be targeted in pubs, bars, clubs and universities and via social media, with messages like “no means no” and ­“silence is not a yes.”