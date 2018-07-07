July 7, 2018

QUESTIONS NOBODY IS ASKING: Can Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Save the Planet?

To achieve this ambitious goal, she has proposed implementing what she calls a “Green New Deal,” a Franklin Delano Roosevelt–like plan to spur “the investment of trillions of dollars and the creation of millions of high-wage jobs,” according to her official website. “The Green New Deal we are proposing will be similar in scale to the mobilization efforts seen in World War II or the Marshall Plan,” she told HuffPost last week. “We must again invest in the development, manufacturing, deployment, and distribution of energy, but this time green energy.”

A New, New Deal? Treating global warming as the moral equivalent of World War II? How fresh and original! As the legendary surgeon Dr. Rumack would say, good luck. I want you to know we’re all counting on you.

