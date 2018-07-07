July 7, 2018

75-YEAR-OLD MAN ARRESTED AFTER THREATENING TO KILL SUPPORTERS OF REP. LEE ZELDIN (R) AND PRESIDENT TRUMP FRIDAY MORNING AT ZELDIN’S CAMPAIGN HEADQUARTERS IN NESCONSET, NY:

According to police, Martin Astrof went to the campaign headquarters on Terry Road and became irate with a campaign worker at about 11:15 a.m. After threatening to kill the campaign worker and other supporters, Astrof backed his car up in an aggressive manner, nearly striking the worker, police said.

No word yet if his source was the New York Times, or CNN.

