WHY ARE DEMOCRATS SO LAWLESS, HATEFUL, AND VIOLENT? Man Arrested After Threatening To Kill GOP Rep. Zeldin Campaign Worker. “A man was arrested in Suffolk County, New York on Friday for making “terroristic threats” against a campaign worker for GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin. . . . According to the release, Astrof threatened to kill supporters of Congressman Lee Zeldin and President Donald Trump at Zeldin’s campaign headquarters in New York.”

Here’s the police report.