July 7, 2018

LEANDRA ENGLISH RESIGNS FROM CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU:

What a long, strange trip this has been. Last November, CFPB director Richard Cordray announced he was resigning but on his way out, he appointed Leandra English as his deputy so that she would become the acting director in his absence. According to the law creating the agency, that’s how things were supposed to work.

But President Trump chose to nominate Mick Mulvaney as acting director under the authority of another law which allows him to fill an acting director position with someone who has already been confirmed by the Senate. That left the CFPB with two acting directors for a time, though it wasn’t clear what English was actually doing every day when she came to work.