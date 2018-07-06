July 6, 2018
SAUCE FOR THE GOOSE: Campaign for ‘Baby Khan’ balloon smashes £10k target.
Following Sadiq Khan’s approval of a balloon mocking President Trump to be flown over Parliament during his visit to the UK, a counter-campaign has surged to over £10,000 out of nowhere for a balloon depicting the London Mayor to go up.
The campaign’s appeal reads: “To have a giant size Sadiq Khan, ‘Baby Khan’ balloon fly over London to demonstrate our unhappiness with him as our Mayor of London.”
It goes on to explain: “In light of the Donald Trump ‘Baby Trump’ ballon being allowed to fly over London during his visit to the UK, let’s get a ‘baby Khan’ one and see if FREE SPEECH applies to all and whether or not Mr Khan and the London Assembly will also approve this.”
Heh. Make the enemy live up to his own book of rules. And there are a few other Alinsky principles in play here too.