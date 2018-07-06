July 6, 2018

SAUCE FOR THE GOOSE: Campaign for ‘Baby Khan’ balloon smashes £10k target.

Following Sadiq Khan’s approval of a balloon mocking President Trump to be flown over Parliament during his visit to the UK, a counter-campaign has surged to over £10,000 out of nowhere for a balloon depicting the London Mayor to go up.

The campaign’s appeal reads: “To have a giant size Sadiq Khan, ‘Baby Khan’ balloon fly over London to demonstrate our unhappiness with him as our Mayor of London.”

It goes on to explain: “In light of the Donald Trump ‘Baby Trump’ ballon being allowed to fly over London during his visit to the UK, let’s get a ‘baby Khan’ one and see if FREE SPEECH applies to all and whether or not Mr Khan and the London Assembly will also approve this.”