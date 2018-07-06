July 6, 2018

HMM: China Could Have the World’s Most Powerful Naval Gun by 2025.

“China’s railgun was first seen in 2011 and underwent testing in 2014,” sources told CNBC.

“Between 2015 and 2017 the weapon was calibrated to strike at extended ranges, increasing its lethality. By December 2017, the weapon was successfully mounted on a warship and began at-sea testing, a feat no other nation has accomplished.”

America has been working on its own railgun for more than a decade. The flagship project is the Electromagnetic Railgun Innovative Naval Prototype, launched in 2005 by the U.S. Navy’s Office of Naval Research. The goal was to develop a weapon with a muzzle velocity of thirty-two megajoules and a range of one hundred miles.