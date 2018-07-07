July 7, 2018

BECAUSE “CHILD PORN” LAWS GO WAY TOO FAR, AND SOME PROSECUTORS ARE STUPID: Man Faces 30 Years in Prison on Child Porn Charges for Taking Sexy Photos of 17-Year-Old Girlfriend When He was 20. ” The man merely took consensual, sexually suggestive pictures of his 17-year-old girlfriend when he was 20. The age of consent in Ohio is 16, so it was legal for the man, Edward Marrero, to have sex with his girlfriend. It was a crime, however, to photograph her the in the nude, because the federal definition of child pornography covers images of anyone under the age of 18.”