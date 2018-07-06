July 6, 2018

THEY TOLD ME IF DONALD TRUMP WERE ELECTED PRESIDENT, WE’D SEE OPEN RACISM AT THE HIGHEST LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT, AND THEY WERE RIGHT! FEC Dem rips ‘white, old, rich, male’ donors, ‘not really representative.’

The top Democrat on the Federal Election Commission is lashing out at the profile of today’s top campaign donors: old, rich, white guys.

In a conference focused on ridding money from the political system, Ellen Weintraub, FEC vice chair, said the nation’s big Democratic and Republican donors are not representative of the overall voting population.

Speaking at an American Promise conference she said that donors plan to spend $750 million in the midterm elections, up from $550 million in 2014. And, she said, the top 1 percent of donors, or some 541, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, have already funded 93 percent of 2018 donations.

“Who are these guys,” she asked in a YouTube video of the late June event just recently posted.