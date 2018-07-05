July 5, 2018
ANNALS OF #THERESISTANCE: Teen Attacked For Wearing MAGA Hat, Assailant Fired.
San Antonio police are investigating what appears to be a politically motivated hate crime after 16-year-old Trump supporter Richard Hunter was reportedly assaulted by an aggressive liberal for wearing a red MAGA hat at a local Whataburger.
In a video which went viral Wednesday, an angry man in black-rimmed glasses can be seen throwing a soda on Hunter and two friends at 2:35 a.m. on the 4th of July. As the man walks away with the teenager’s MAGA hat, he can be heard shouting “this is gonna go great in my fucking fireplace, bitch,” while walking out of the eatery with another man who filmed the encounter. . . .
Within hours of the incident going viral, the attacker was identified through a crowdsourced effort as Kino Ahuitzotl Jimenez, a member of the Green Party of Texas according to their website. The group’s “key values” include; nonviolence, respect for diversity, and social justice.
Shortly thereafter Jimenez was fired from his job at San Antonio bar, Rumble, which confirmed his dismissal in several Facebook statements and a text exchange.
Well, good. I blame the Democrats’ climate of hatred and violence:
The attack comes amid escalating tensions over President Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy of enforcing existing immigration laws, which has resulted in several members of the Trump administration suffering harassment in public and at their homes – most notably Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was ejected from the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, VA after the owner’s gay employees became uncomfortable in Sanders’s presence.
In response to the spate of public harassment last month, Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters (CA) called for Democrats to form into mobs and physically confront members of the Trump administration if they see them out in public.
“If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” said Waters.
The next weekend, a massive skirmish broke out in Portland between Trump supporting “Proud Boys” and members of Antifa – who showed up to protest a conservative rally attended by the Proud Boys and the right-wing “Patriot Prayer” Group. At one point, a Proudboy known as Rufio (seen at 1:00 in the video below) knocks out an Antifa member cold.
Some Democratic leaders criticized Waters for encouraging violence, but Al Sharpton and Donna Brazile then criticized them.