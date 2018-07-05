July 5, 2018

ANNALS OF #THERESISTANCE: Teen Attacked For Wearing MAGA Hat, Assailant Fired.

San Antonio police are investigating what appears to be a politically motivated hate crime after 16-year-old Trump supporter Richard Hunter was reportedly assaulted by an aggressive liberal for wearing a red MAGA hat at a local Whataburger.

In a video which went viral Wednesday, an angry man in black-rimmed glasses can be seen throwing a soda on Hunter and two friends at 2:35 a.m. on the 4th of July. As the man walks away with the teenager’s MAGA hat, he can be heard shouting “this is gonna go great in my fucking fireplace, bitch,” while walking out of the eatery with another man who filmed the encounter. . . .

Within hours of the incident going viral, the attacker was identified through a crowdsourced effort as Kino Ahuitzotl Jimenez, a member of the Green Party of Texas according to their website. The group’s “key values” include; nonviolence, respect for diversity, and social justice.

Shortly thereafter Jimenez was fired from his job at San Antonio bar, Rumble, which confirmed his dismissal in several Facebook statements and a text exchange.