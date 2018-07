I GUESS THEY THOUGHT AL GORE WASN’T BLUFFING WHEN HE TITLED HIS 2007 BOOK THE ASSAULT ON REASON: “The Somali terror group al-Shabaab, known for deadly attacks on thousands of people across east Africa, has banned plastic bags because of the threat they pose to the environment.”

And the reverse is true as well, with leftwing environmentalist Tom Steyer’s recent spitballing about a nuclear war to really stick it to Donald Trump.