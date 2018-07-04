July 4, 2018

ONE OF THE WAYS YOU CAN TELL THAT LEFTISM IS A RELIGION IS ITS RELIANCE ON SHUNNING APOSTATES: The Martha’s Vineyard Crowd Strikes Back At Alan Dershowitz For His Defenses Of Trump.

But all is not lost: Trump backer Ernie Boch Jr. welcomes Vineyard outcast Alan Dershowitz.

Boch, who apparently runs with a different crowd, said he’s chumming with pals on both sides of the partisan divide — and Dershowitz is welcome to hang with them. Boch held a high-profile fundraiser for Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign. “I’m hanging out on Martha’s Vineyard right now with the left and the right,” said Boch, well-known as a fun guy and a great party host. “It doesn’t really affect me.” He added, “That’s what America is about…We went to war over the right to have our own opinions.”

Well, but some people are now waging war on that right.