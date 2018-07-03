July 3, 2018

DEMOCRATS TOOK THE BAIT FROM DONALD TRUMP, IT’S NOT A WINNING STRATEGY AT THE POLLS, Jon Gabriel writes at USA Today:

When it comes to the midterm elections, angry protests are a political loser for Democrats. The best thing going for Democratic candidates is the enthusiasm of their voters compared with indifferent Republicans. By making GOP voters feel under siege, progressive harassers are damaging their own chances in the fall. All of this discord plays right into Trump’s hands. He lives for insult-ridden, “us-versus-them” rhetoric. As the old saying goes, “Never wrestle with the pig. You both get dirty and the pig likes it.” Trump won his mud-wrestling matches with Hillary Clinton and 16 GOP also-rans. He’s eager to defend his title in November. Before this campaign season turns into an uncivil and threatening series of tit-for-tat outrages, it’s best for all sides to pull back from the brink. As Scalise said on Twitter, “Civility and respect always prevails over harassment and disrespect.” For all of our sakes, let’s hope he’s right.

I’m sure the left will pick up on that message as well – the moment there’s a president with (D) after his her name in the White House. In the meantime, as Steve noted earlier, EPA’s Scott Pruitt Targeted at D.C. Restaurant by Angry Woman with Toddler:

As with any competent member of #TheResistance, she promptly posted the exchange on Facebook and the post ever so handily includes information on a website set up by the Sierra Club to demand Pruitt gets the boot. Her video can be watched at the link included above… This is our new reality. An ordinary lunch with a companion can cause heartburn induced by anyone in the establishment that disagrees with the political administration in office. Pruitt does have a beefed-up security detail, thanks to all the threats he receives. This, too, is an irritation to the unhinged among us.

The amnesia that will strike the DNC-MSM the next time there is a Democratic president in office and his or her cabinet officials is forced to endure the same treatment will be astonishing to watch.