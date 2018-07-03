July 3, 2018

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TO RESCIND THE OBAMA-ERA GUIDELINES ON RACE IN COLLEGE ADMISSIONS?: The Wall Street Journal is reporting that it will do so soon. If so, it is good news. Those guidelines encouraged, rather than discouraged, race discrimination.

Unlike the Supreme Court, which in Grutter v. Bollinger (2003) stated, “We expect that 25 years from now, the use of racial preferences will no longer be necessary to further the interest approved today,” the Obama Administration’s policy was apparently “racial preferences now, racial preferences tomorrow, and racial preferences forever.”

Obama’s Attorney General Eric Holder was explicit about this. In an interview at Columbia University, he said: “I can’t actually imagine a time in which the need for more diversity would ever cease. … why should we shy away from the fact that we are going to have race as a factor to consider in what a student body is going to look like? … The question is not when does it end, but when does it begin. … When do people of color truly get the benefits to which they are entitled?”

(As always, I include here a link to an article explaining why race-preferential admissions are not in the interest of their supposed beneficiaries.)