July 3, 2018

TURNAROUND? Tesla Sets New Model 3 Target of 6,000 a Week. “The new target suggests the car maker expects no slowdown in its production pace after reaching its long-delayed goal of making 5,000 Model 3s per week.”

Impressive numbers:

The Silicon Valley auto maker on Monday also reaffirmed that it expects to have positive cash flow and post a profit in the third and fourth quarters. Keeping up the 5,000-a-week production pace—which was a long-delayed accomplishment—is key to Tesla meeting its cash-flow forecast.

Tesla on Monday reported how many cars it made in the final week of the second quarter: 5,031 Model 3 sedans, as well as 1,913 Model S sedans and Model X sport-utility vehicles.

The electric-vehicle maker has spent the past year struggling to meet production goals for the Model 3, twice missing the 5,000-a-week target for what is considered Tesla’s first mass-market offering. The most recent end-of-quarter goal put the company under intense scrutiny and raised questions about whether Chief Executive Elon Musk, while inspiring fans and exciting investors, could actually execute on the company’s plans.

Workers had already been celebrating their accomplishment Sunday, and Mr. Musk sent them a memo confirming the production goal had been reached.

“I think we just became a real car company,” Mr. Musk wrote in his celebratory memo.