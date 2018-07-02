July 2, 2018

TWO WASHINGTON POSTS IN ONE!

● Shot:

Will Democratic outrage finally eat itself? The Washington Post’s Michael Scherer, arguing that hysteria over Donald Trump may well start backfiring on them. Last week’s retirement of Anthony Kennedy has created an environment of such high drama within the Beltway and the media bubble that it threatens to fracture the party from just about everyone and everywhere else.

—”WaPo: Dems about to outrage themselves out of midterm win,” Ed Morrissey, Hot Air, today.

● Chaser:

On Sunday’s AM Joy, MSNBC contributor and Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin declared that Sarah Huckabee Sanders deserves a “life sentence” of being harassed publicly as she asserted that the White House press secretary “has no right to live a life of no fuss, no muss” because of her negative interactions with the press.

—“Rubin: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Should Be Harassed Publicly as a ‘Life Sentence,’” Brad Wilmouth, NewsBusters, yesterday.

All the left has to do is not be crazy, and they can’t even do that, to coin a phrase.