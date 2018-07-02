July 2, 2018

EVERGREEN HEADLINE: Progressivism is wrecking cities in the Pacific Northwest.

The anarchy and disorder dominating progressive cities across the West Coast recently hit a new low in Seattle. King County officials are looking to roll out a “safe injection van,” a legal venue at which addicts could shoot up illegal drugs unhindered and “safely.” The first of its kind in the United States, the van would manage to undermine further the rule of law while also doing little to help addicts. Seattle’s urban decay goes deeper, though, with skyrocketing rates of homelessness, an explosion in opioid usage and deaths, and spikes in violent crime.

But it’s all good now: Seattle bans plastic straws, utensils, becoming first major US city to do so.

As Iowahawk tweets, “Feel free to drop your feces and used needles on the sidewalk though.”